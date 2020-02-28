BoE Tells Insurers To Install Brexit Contingency Measures

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 2:20 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England told regulated insurers Friday that they must discuss their Brexit contingency plans with all relevant European Union regulators by April in preparation for the end of the transition period in December. The Prudential Regulation Authority, the central bank’s regulatory arm, told insurers to finalize measures that will ensure they can either continue to access the bloc’s insurance market or stop providing cover to customers in the bloc in an orderly way. The PRA told insurers that they must discuss their plans, which will come into force after the 11-month Brexit transition period, with EU national regulators by...

