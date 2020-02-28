Man’s Suspected Mob Ties Justified Wealth Order, Judge Says

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 5:17 PM GMT) -- A London judge explained Friday that he approved an unexplained wealth order against a British property developer because he was a suspected “cleanskin,” a person with a relatively clean record who enables organized crime gangs. High Court Judge Edward H. Murray granted the order in July, requiring businessman Mansoor Hussain to explain the source of funding behind a £10 million ($12.8 million) eight-property portfolio, including a flat in London’s Kensington area and an office building in Leeds. But Hussain wasn’t identified at the time, nor did the judge provide a detailed explanation for his decision. In a written decision released Friday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS