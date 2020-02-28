PTAB Hands Facebook Win Over Social Media IP, Citing Bezos

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- Facebook and Instagram scored a victory when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down a social networking patent for being obvious in light of earlier patents, including two that appear to be co-invented by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In a final written decision Thursday, the PTAB found that Facebook successfully showed that the challenged claims in Search and Social Media Partners LLC's patent were invalid for being obvious due to a combination of prior patents, two of which were co-invented by Bezos and assigned to Amazon, according to filings. SSMP has alleged that certain features of Facebook and Instagram, such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS