Revolving-Door Roundup: Crowell & Moring, Wachtell, MoFo

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Several experienced former government attorneys headed to private practice in February and March, landing at firms including Crowell & Moring, Holland & Knight and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz. Caroline Brown Caroline Brown Last month, Crowell & Moring brought in an attorney with 10 years of experience counseling the U.S. Treasury Department on money laundering and sanctions enforcement. Caroline Brown was most recently an attorney-adviser in the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Prior to that, she was an attorney-adviser at the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Security Division. Now a partner in Crowell & Moring’s D.C. office, Brown recently told...

