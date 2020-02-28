Latham Cancels Partnership Meeting Due To Virus Concerns

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 10:19 PM EST) -- Amid growing concern about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Latham & Watkins LLP has canceled its upcoming global partnership meeting, and Baker McKenzie has closed its London office and asked London employees to work from home, the firms confirmed on Friday. The two are among many BigLaw firms that are taking precautions, with others restricting travel and reportedly asking that employees work from home in response to the virus, which originated in the Hubei province of China and has resulted in over 2,800 deaths according to the World Health Organization's tally as of late Friday. Latham has gone a step...

