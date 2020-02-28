Allen & Overy Elects Energy Pro As New Managing Partner

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- Magic Circle firm Allen & Overy LLP on Friday named a London-based infrastructure and energy partner as the next global managing partner of the firm. Gareth Price, who is currently the co-head of the firm’s projects group and its energy practice, will take over from departing managing partner Andrew Ballheimer on May 1 after being elected to a four-year term. Ballheimer has held the position since 2016 and announced in December that he would be retiring after more than 30 years at the firm. "I am very grateful for the support of the partnership in being elected to this role,” Price...

