Explosives Maker To Pay $2.9M To Exit EPA’s Clean Water Suit

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:17 PM EST) -- An explosives manufacturer will pay $2.9 million to end the government’s suit against it for Clean Water Act violations at two of its Missouri facilities, the Environmental Protection Agency has announced. The agreement filed Thursday brings an end to the United States’ April lawsuit against Dyno Nobel Inc. that accused the company of discharging pollutants, including ammonia and E. coli, into both the Mississippi River and a creek that runs through the southwestern corner of the Show-Me State. The EPA said in a statement Thursday that the two facilities run by Dyno Nobel, a subsidiary of Incitec Pivot Ltd., violated environmental...

