Hygea Ch. 11 Creditor Can File Updated Fraud Suit in Fla.

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 28, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- A creditor of bankrupt health care conglomerate Hygea Holdings Corp. will be able to file an amended complaint in its pending suit against the debtor and 12 other defendants in a Florida state court after a Delaware bankruptcy judge said Friday the Chapter 11 automatic stay would be lifted for that limited purpose. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said Nevada 5 Inc., which is accusing Hygea, several non-debtor affiliates and company directors and officers of fraud, can file an amended complaint as long as it doesn’t include any new claims or causes of actions against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS