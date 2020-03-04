Pols Told Of Blockchain Small Biz Uses, But Barriers Remain

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- The many uses of blockchain technology were touched on Wednesday at a congressional hearing as lawmakers heard from industry experts on how novel blockchain technology can enhance small business operations including supply chain, record-keeping and small-dollar fundraising. The U.S. House Committee on Small Business heard from a panel of academics, lawyers and small business owners who lauded the opportunities of applying blockchain technology across businesses, but cautioned that some barriers to full-blown adoption remain. Jim Harper, a visiting fellow at American Enterprise Institute, told the panel that concerns about how old laws apply to the new technology could stall adoption in...

