Small Colo. Pot Companies Teaming Up To Woo Big Investors

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- A major figure in Colorado’s cannabis universe is recruiting dozens of the state’s small cannabis operators to join him in a co-op to lure major investors and compete with the industry’s titans, he told Law360 in an exclusive interview. Cannabis investor and operator Bruce Nassau said that pooling licenses to attract investment is critical to the survival of small cannabis businesses in Colorado, which recently opened its cannabis industry to money from publicly traded and out-of-state investors. Nassau is forming the collective now, with hopes of getting between 30 and 50 businesses across the state to join. Then, he plans to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS