FTC Won't Halt Axon Challenge Amid Constitutionality Fight

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has refused to hit the brakes on an in-house challenge to Axon's completed purchase of a body camera supplier, holding the company has little chance of making it out of the starting gate with a federal court attack on the agency's constitutionality. Axon Enterprise Inc.'s lawsuit in Arizona federal court challenging the FTC's in-house enforcement process and overall structure cannot be used to stop the administrative merger challenge, the commission concluded Thursday in a partially redacted order. The "default rule," they said, is that "collateral" federal court proceedings aren't sufficient reason to pause an administrative case, and...

