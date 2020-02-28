What AI Could Do In Tomorrow's Law Firms

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- Individual tasks that artificial intelligence is taught to perform today — whether it's legal research, document review or document drafting — will be linked together in the future to create more complex systems that can better mimic the work humans do, according to a speaker at the American Bar Association TechShow in Chicago on Friday. Today's AI companies usually focus on perfecting one or two tasks their technology is able to perform, but in the future, that will likely expand to include a set of tasks that are woven seamlessly together, said Thomas Hamilton, vice president of Ross Intelligence. “We are currently in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS