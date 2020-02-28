AI Co. Accused Of Inciting Death Threats Against IP Atty

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- An attorney involved in a patent lawsuit against AI startup Mycroft AI Inc. says that he has received death threats from anonymous sources after Mycroft's CEO recently published a blog post that the attorney says threatened him with "physical violence and a gruesome death." In a Feb. 18 lawsuit filed in Missouri federal court, Texas-based Voice Tech LLC accused Mycroft of willfully infringing two patents relating to voice command technology based on recent actions by Mycroft CEO Joshua Montgomery in an earlier case. Voice Tech initially sued Mycroft in the Eastern District of Texas over the same patents, which prompted Montgomery...

