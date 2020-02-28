Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AI Co. Accused Of Inciting Death Threats Against IP Atty

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- An attorney involved in a patent lawsuit against AI startup Mycroft AI Inc. says that he has received death threats from anonymous sources after Mycroft's CEO recently published a blog post that the attorney says threatened him with "physical violence and a gruesome death."

In a Feb. 18 lawsuit filed in Missouri federal court, Texas-based Voice Tech LLC accused Mycroft of willfully infringing two patents relating to voice command technology based on recent actions by Mycroft CEO Joshua Montgomery in an earlier case.

Voice Tech initially sued Mycroft in the Eastern District of Texas over the same patents, which prompted Montgomery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!