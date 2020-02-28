Miss. Bank Looks To Nix $250M Suit Over Forced PE Sale

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- Mississippi bank Hancock Whitney urged a Florida federal judge Friday to toss a dental services company’s $250 million suit alleging the bank forced it to sell off a subsidiary, arguing that most of the claims have already been released by the dental company. Intelident Solutions LLC alleges that Hancock Whitney Bank carried out a "sustained, coordinated scheme” to coerce it into selling its Dental Services Organization subsidiary to private equity by weakening its financial status over time and leaking Intelident’s proprietary information, according to the complaint. On Friday, Hancock Whitney contended that the bulk of the suit should be dismissed because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS