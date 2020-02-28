Del. Judge Splits Insurance Priority In Refinery Ch. 11 Fight

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- A bank that served as an oil and gas delivery intermediary to Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ shuttered refinery has first priority on $1.25 billion in business interruption insurance, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Friday, with PES’s term lender coming in second. In the same opinion on a three-way Chapter 11 battle over insurance payouts, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross also found that rights to property damage insurance proceeds are shared between Cortland Capital Market Services LLC, which loaned about $700 million to PES, and ICBC Standard Bank, a global crude oil supply and finished-product shipping and financing “intermediator” for the 1,300-acre complex....

