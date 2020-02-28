FDA Clears First Generic For Daraprim

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a long-awaited generic for Daraprim, the drug used to treat potentially fatal parasitic infections that captured national attention when Martin Shkreli and the pharmaceutical company he founded dramatically hiked its price by 4,000% in 2015. With no other versions of pyrimethamine on the market, this approval marks the first directly approved to compete with Daraprim, which is sold by Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC. "The FDA has a longstanding commitment to increasing competition in markets with limited or no generic alternatives," FDA commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in...

