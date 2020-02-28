Welcome Libor Transition News For Market Participants

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Recent updates from the Bank of England, the New York Federal Reserve, and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association and Bloomberg in connection with publication of interbank lending rate, or IBOR, fallback rate adjustments should be welcomed by market participants. A screen rate for identification of risk-free rates, or RFRs, will greatly assist market participants who may no longer need to compound a daily rate for a given interest period themselves, and provides some certainty in how spread adjustments should be calculated. As most people who are monitoring the phaseout of Libor have expected, since the start of 2020 we have seen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS