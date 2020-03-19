2 Bills Reflect Gov't Interest In Health PE Investments

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. House of Representatives committees recently advanced separate bills with provisions aimed at obtaining information on private equity investments in certain health care providers. These legislative efforts reflect increased congressional interest in understanding the growing trend of private equity acquisitions of providers. According to a Journal of the American Medical Association study, private equity acquisitions of anesthesiology, multispecialty, emergency medicine, family practice and dermatology physician practices increased over a four-year period. The authors identified 355 physician practice acquisitions, which spanned 1,426 sites and 5,714 physicians, based on a review of publicly announced private equity acquisitions from 2013 to 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS