Up Next At High Court: CFPB Independence, Abortion Rights

Law360, Washington (February 28, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts takes his familiar place in the spotlight this week as the U.S. Supreme Court hears challenges to the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and a Louisiana abortion law — a pair of blockbuster cases in which the chief justice's votes could be determinative. The Supreme Court will hold five oral arguments the week of March 2, which will round out a session that began Feb. 24. The week will undoubtedly thrust the high court into the headlines as the justices weigh in on the CFPB challenge and Louisiana's new requirement that abortion doctors have hospital...

