DC Circ. Lets Trump Bar McGahn Testimony To Congress

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday dismissed House Democrats' demand for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn, bolstering President Trump's longstanding push to block current and former administration aides from testifying before Congress. Democrats had sought to hear from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn. (Getty) Democrats had wanted McGahn, who was a witness to several acts of potential obstruction of justice by the president detailed in the Mueller report, to testify as part of their impeachment inquiry into Trump's alleged attempts to impede the former special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. But a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS