AFGE Head Resigns In Midst Of Sex Harassment Allegations

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- J. David Cox, who headed the country's largest federal workers union, stepped down Friday in the midst of escalating sexual harassment allegations, the union announced. Cox, who was at the helm of the American Federation of Government Employees, gave his resignation four months after taking a leave of absence while the AFGE investigated claims he acted inappropriately toward employees. According to the union, more internal harassment charges were filed with the union earlier this month. The AFGE, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO that represents 700,000 federal and Washington, D.C., government employees, said in a statement Friday that the resignation doesn't affect...

