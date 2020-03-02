Insurers Oppose Terrorism Reinsurer Becoming Gov’t Agency

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 1:43 PM GMT) -- Insurers have hit back against plans to fold Britain’s terrorism reinsurer into the government, after an assessment by the U.K.’s national statistics provider concluded that the industry-owned mutual should be reclassified. Pool Re, which is backed by the government, has said it could be classified as being a central government department by April 2021, following an assessment by the Office for National Statistics. The reinsurer, which covers insurers against costly payouts for losses from terrorist attacks, is owned by the U.K. insurance industry but can call on HM Treasury for an unlimited loan for extreme cases. Pool Re said Wednesday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS