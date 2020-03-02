Hiscox Cites Risk Of Coronavirus-Related Event Cancellations

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 6:31 PM GMT) -- Specialist insurer Hiscox said Monday it has begun to receive claims relating to the coronavirus outbreak, with event cancellations a potential area of exposure, as governments have started to ban large public gatherings. In a results update, Hiscox said it was still too early to tell the potential impact of the virus on its business, but said insurance for a pandemic is only covered in a "very small part of the portfolio." The virus has now infected more than 88,000 people around the world and killed 3,000. Major trade events have been canceled, manufacturing supply chains have faced disruption and last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS