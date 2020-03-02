Lloyd's Of London To Insure Against Cryptocurrency Hacks

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 2:38 PM GMT) -- Specialty insurance market Lloyd's of London has launched a £100,000 ($126,000) policy to protect against the rising incidence of cryptocurrency wallets being hacked. A Lloyd's syndicate, or group of underwriters, called Atrium came up with the policy in response to a surge in reports of the hacking of cryptocurrency accounts, Lloyd's said Sunday. According to Lloyd's, the policy has a "dynamic limit" that increases or decreases in line with the price changes of crypto assets. This means that the insured will always be indemnified for the underlying value of their managed assets even if this fluctuates over the policy period....

