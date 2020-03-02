Watchdog Slams IT Co. With Max Fine For Nuisance Calls

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 2:48 PM GMT) -- Britain's privacy watchdog said Monday it has slapped a Scottish company with a £500,000 ($629,000) fine for making close to 200,000 nuisance calls, some of which put customers' safety at risk. The Information Commissioner's Office hit Scottish information technology company CRDNN Ltd. with the maximum fine of half a million pounds after it found the IT firm had been making almost 1.6 million nuisance calls per day about window scrappage, debt management and boiler sales. The ICO said the calls potentially put people's safety at risk because they interrupted communication between drivers and pedestrians at a train control center and disrupted...

