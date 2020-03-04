Banks Must Pass Online Payment Data To Tax Agencies In EU

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- Payment service providers including banks will be required to pass information about transactions that take place on e-commerce sites to tax authorities within the European Union under a recently published regulation. To facilitate a payment, the service provider holds specific information that identifies the payee, the date the payment was made, the amount and the country of origin, according to the EU's amended directive on value-added tax, which was issued Friday. Payment service providers also can tell tax authorities if the payment was made at the physical premises of the party receiving the money, and this information will need to be reported...

