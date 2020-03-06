The Creative Ways PE Firms Are Holding Investments Longer

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 12:27 PM EST) -- Private equity players are increasingly trying to ditch the industry’s historical investment horizons and hold onto profitable assets for longer periods, but there’s no one-size-fits-all fund type allowing that, meaning the practice requires PE firms to have crafty legal counsel. Traditionally, private equity firms have raised funds with a 10-year life span and five-year investment hold period, but within the last decade, it has been in vogue to consider funds that go beyond those customary time frames and allow PE groups to buy and hold portfolio companies for longer. In some cases, firms have sought to raise funds that are essentially...

