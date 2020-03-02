Allen & Overy, Davis Polk Guide $6.6B Storage Co. Tie-Up

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 2:02 PM EST) -- Guided by Allen & Overy, modular space and storage rental group WillScot has agreed to a merger with fellow portable storage container company and Davis Polk-represented Mobile Mini in a deal worth $6.6 billion, according to a joint press release Monday. Baltimore-based WillScot Corp. and Mobile Mini Inc. said the deal implies an 8% premium on Mobile Mini's common stock share price from Feb. 28. Mobile Mini shareholders will receive 2.405 shares of WillScot common stock for each one of their own shares, the companies said. WillScot is backed by London-based private equity firm TDR Capital. When the deal is complete,...

