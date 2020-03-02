White & Case Guides $825M Takeda Drug Divestment

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- Guided by White & Case, Takeda said Monday it is selling an $825 million portfolio of pharmaceuticals to Brazil’s Hypera Pharma, continuing the Japanese company’s strategy to shed $10 billion in non-core assets. Osaka, Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said it was selling to Hypera SA a portfolio of 18 over-the-counter and prescription drugs available across Latin America, including in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Peru. However, under the agreement, Takeda will continue to manufacture and supply the drugs to Hypera Pharma. Takeda said it would use the proceeds from the divestment to continue reducing its debt. The portfolio, which includes drugs...

