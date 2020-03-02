NYC Bar Group Backs Relaxed Ban On Legal Fee Sharing

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- New York should loosen the ethical ban on splitting legal fees with nonlawyers to accommodate the “reality” of third-party litigation funding, a city bar working group said in a report Monday. While it was unable to agree on what a new Rule 5.4 should be, the group said it did reach a consensus that lawyers and clients would both benefit if lawyers have “less restricted access to funding.” Rule 5.4, which has deep roots in the conduct canon, forbids lawyers and firms from sharing fees or forming partnerships with nonlawyers. The goal: protect attorneys' independence from outside influences, including through financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS