Fed. Circ. Judge Considers Retrying Alere Drug-Test IP Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge appeared to buy into Rembrandt Diagnostics' argument Monday that it should get a new trial because a district court misconstrued two key terms in a drug-testing patent it says skewed the outcome of its infringement suit against Alere. Rembrandt Diagnostics LP argued that the district court impermissibly excluded the preferred embodiment, or version of the invention, by misconstruing one of the claims, so Alere Inc. should have been found to be infringing the patent. If the appeals panel agrees, Alere, a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories, might have to face another infringement trial over its iCup urine drug-testing...

