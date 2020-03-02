Justices Will Decide Cooling Water Intake Rule FOIA Fight

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:35 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will review the Ninth Circuit's finding that the federal government must turn over documents concluding that a proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulation for power plant cooling was likely to put protected species at risk. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service contend that their documents, created in response to the EPA's rule, are exempt under the Freedom of Information Act because they are part of the agencies' deliberative process. In an order issued with no explanation, the justices granted the agencies' certiorari petition. The Ninth Circuit in 2018 rejected the...

