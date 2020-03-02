Pa. Panel Won't Junk Challenge To Fracking Waste Site

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Monday that state regulators were prematurely trying to extinguish a township’s defense of a municipal charter aimed at banning what local officials say are disposal wells for fracking waste that run afoul of constitutionally enshrined environmental protections. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel said that a motion for summary relief from the Department of Environmental Protection arguing that Grant Township had failed to pursue statutory remedies to prevent development of a proposed disposal well had no bearing on the municipality’s broader efforts to have disposal wells deemed violations of the Pennsylvania Constitution’s environmental rights amendment. The ruling Monday comes nearly...

