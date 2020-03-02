Highmark Sues To Get Refund For Career-Oriented AI Program

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- Highmark Health demanded a refund Friday for an artificial intelligence-based human resources program that was intended to help the insurer match employees with career pathways and goals, but that didn't meet its expectations or work as promised with its internal system, according to the lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court. Highmark hired Career Engagement Group LLC in 2018 for $404,000 to implement CEG's "Fuel 50" software to set career goals and rapidly reassign displaced workers, but the lawsuit in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas said the program didn't work as promised and Highmark never got what its contract demanded....

