Ohio Judge Won't Hold CBD Seller's Funds In Weak Hemp Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge refused on Monday to order a Colorado hemp processor to fork over $540,000 pending the outcome of a lawsuit over a shipment of 13,500 pounds of allegedly weak hemp, saying granting such injunctive relief was outside the court’s authority. This is the second time the court shot down a pre-judgment bid by Ohio-based Commodigy OG Vegas Holdings LLC to put a hold on the contested sum belonging to ADM Labs, which the company says delivered a shipment of industrial hemp that was deficient in CBD. U.S. District Judge Pamela Barker wrote that the court could not grant...

