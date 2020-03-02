Ransomware Attack Halts Legal Services Co. Epiq

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:26 PM EST) -- Kansas-based legal services provider Epiq Global temporarily shut down its online services after a ransomware attack over the weekend, the company said Monday. "On February 29, we detected unauthorized activity on our systems, which has been confirmed as a ransomware attack," Epiq said in a statement. "As part of our comprehensive response plan, we immediately took our systems offline globally to contain the threat and began working with a third-party forensic firm to conduct an independent investigation." Epiq clients use its software to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, e-discovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS