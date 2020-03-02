Court Transparency Bill Calls For Live Audio, Free PACER

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- A new bill from House Judiciary Committee leaders aims to increase transparency in the federal courts by requiring live audio streaming of appellate arguments, free access to court documents in the PACER system, an ethics code for the high court and easier access to recusals and financial disclosures. The 21st Century Courts Act is sponsored by Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., who chairs the panel's subcommittee on the courts. He introduced the bill Friday with two Democratic co-sponsors, including Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York. Johnson, a former criminal defense lawyer and state magistrate judge, told Law360 that he's proposing...

