Cannabis IP Expert Joins Panitch Schwarze

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- Philadelphia intellectual property firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP announced Monday it has hired Travis Bliss, an expert in cannabis IP. Before joining Panitch Schwarze, Bliss was the chair of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC's biotechnology and life sciences IP practice group. Bliss has a Ph.D. in agriculture, which has informed his intellectual property practice. He has developed an expertise in protecting plant inventions, which includes hemp and cannabis strains and products, according to Panitch Schwarze. Bliss told Law360 he first started talking about intellectual property in the cannabis space four or five years ago, as an extension of his...

