SEC Seeks Input On How To Wipe Out Misleading Fund Names

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday began seeking input on how to make investment fund names less misleading, saying markets have evolved to the point where old rules may no longer be adequate. The SEC's 18-page request for comment asks market participants whether changes to its so-called "names rule," which was enacted in 2001, are needed and whether new rules should be made. The names rule generally requires that if a fund's name suggests a particular type of investment focus — such as "stock fund" or "bond fund," or a certain industry or geography — then that fund should...

