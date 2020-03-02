Tax Court Sides With Ex-Ecolab CEO In $5M Gift Tax Dispute

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court on Monday sided with a former Ecolab Inc. CEO on the valuation of his estate plan in his dispute with the IRS over a $4.4 million gift tax bill and more than $600,000 in penalties. The Internal Revenue Service didn’t provide enough evidence to support its expert appraiser’s conclusion that the interests of Pierson Grieve in the entities — known as Rabbit 1 LLC and Angus MacDonald LLC — were lowballed and that the value of his gift of the assets to two trusts should have been worth almost $8 million more than he claimed, the court...

