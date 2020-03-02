How Will BigLaw Handle A US Outbreak? Ask Firms In China

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Two days before the Chinese New Year holiday, a case of coronavirus was reported in the vast office complex that houses Squire Patton Boggs LLP’s Shanghai practice. The firm’s office shut down. Then, by government order, its attorneys couldn’t return for weeks. Now, most of Squire’s Shanghai lawyers are back at their desks, but they’re taking precautions. The firm adjusted its office hours by 30 minutes, so lawyers can avoid riding the elevator during peak traffic times. Squire is also paying for employees to take taxis and ride-shares rather than risk exposure on the subway. In the office they’re required to wear...

