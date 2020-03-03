MoFo, Once At The Top Of State Tax, Sees Group Diminished

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP, which formed the country’s first national multistate tax practice, one many firms emulated, recently lost five more state and local tax professionals, the latest talent purge from what was once considered the gold standard of SALT practices. Four of the five attorneys who recently left Morrison & Foerster LLP had been at the firm for at least a decade and were considered the heart of the SALT practice, according to attorneys who spoke to Law360. The only remaining partner listed on the firm’s state and local tax page is a federal tax specialist, and there remain only three...

