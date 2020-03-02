Baker McKenzie Reopens London Office After Virus Scare

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie resumed normal operations in London on Monday, after an employee tested negative for the COVID-19 virus. The BigLaw firm had temporarily closed down the office Friday amid concerns related to the spread of the disease, commonly known as the coronavirus. "We're delighted to confirm that our employee has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and our London office has reopened today," a Baker McKenzie spokesperson told Law360 in a statement. "Our priority is the health and well-being of our people and our clients, and we took these preemptive measures out of an abundance of caution." Baker McKenzie and other...

