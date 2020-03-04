Law Firm Leaders: Squire Patton Boggs' Mark Ruehlmann

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- Mark J. Ruehlmann is entering his sixth year as chairman and CEO of global law firm Squire Patton Boggs. During Ruehlmann’s tenure, the firm has combined with other firms more than once and has grown its footprint significantly. Mark Ruehlmann Squire Patton Boggs chairman and CEO Here, Ruehlmann chats with Law360 about what it’s like managing a law firm with offices in 20 countries, his goals for the firm over the next five years and the trait he values most in a partner. How has the legal industry changed in the time you've been chairman and CEO, and what has your law...

