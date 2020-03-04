Trial Court Picks For NY, Va. And Nev. Face GOP Scrutiny

Law360, Washington (March 4, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- Two federal prosecutors and a state judge tapped by President Donald Trump for district court seats in New York, Virginia and Nevada faced skeptical questions from some Republican senators at a confirmation hearing Wednesday. The nominees faced little or no questioning from the one Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who attended the hearing and lauded the picks for their "well-qualified" ratings from the American Bar Association and their extensive government experience. While Republican senators almost universally support the president's picks, several conservatives pressed these blue-state nominees on their past writings, statements and rulings. With a 12-10 Republican majority on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS