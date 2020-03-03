Why I Became A Lawyer: Lessons From 'Italian Summer Camp'

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- This article is part of a series in which attorneys reflect on the formative life experiences that helped lay the groundwork for their careers in the legal profession. In this installment, Craig Gambardella of Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens LLP recalls his years working in the family business, and how he learned the values and skills that ultimately made him an effective real estate lawyer. Craig Gambardella The smell of sawdust fills the air. Hammers bang left and right in the foreground, while Led Zeppelin’s "Stairway to Heaven" plays in the background, and men from all walks of life (many whose...

