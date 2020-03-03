HUD Beats Challenge To Public Housing Smoking Ban

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Monday ruled against a smokers advocacy organization challenging the constitutionality of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulation that bars public housing residents from smoking tobacco in their own homes. U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle rejected the smokers’ argument that they had a “fundamental right” to privacy that permits them to do lawful activities — like smoking — in their homes. Judge Huvelle wrote that the U.S. Supreme Court had recognized a limited number of such rights, including privacy in marital activity and abortion, but that those rights do not extend to...

