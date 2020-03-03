House Bill Would Expand Liability For Counterfeits

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- House lawmakers have unveiled legislation aimed at pushing e-commerce giants such as Amazon to do more to crack down on "dangerous" counterfeits sold on their platforms, or risk being held liable for those items under trademark law. Led by Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Doug Collins, R-Ga., Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Martha Roby, R-Ala., the bill introduced Monday lists certain "best practices" that platforms would have to take to restrict fake goods from being sold on their sites. Those measures include verifying a third-party seller's identity, place of business and contact information, and further requiring the seller to confirm that its goods...

