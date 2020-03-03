Insurers Defeat Cleanup Group's Bid For Superfund Coverage

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- A group of businesses that has been remediating environmental contamination at a Superfund site in Elkhart, Indiana, can't force a neighboring company's insurers to chip in due to a disastrous series of procedural missteps, a Hoosier State federal court has ruled. In a 22-page order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II said the group of businesses known as the Lusher Site Remediation Group can't force the insurers of defunct Sturgis Iron & Metal Co Inc. to pay up because it botched a closely-related lawsuit in Michigan federal court. That lawsuit led to a default judgment against Sturgis stating...

