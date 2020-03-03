Federal Circ. Grills Precooked Bacon Maker In Patent Dispute

Law360, Washington (March 3, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit didn't buy a food processing industry inventor's argument Tuesday that his patent covering a method of making precooked sliced bacon in a spiral oven doesn't have to explicitly describe the specifics to determine whether it resembles pan-fried bacon. David Howard, president of Texas-based HIP Inc., is seeking to overturn a Delaware federal judge's summary judgment last June in favor of Hormel Foods Corp., which Howard accused of infringing his patent issued more than three years ago. The district court invalidated the patent because Howard failed to show what makes his microwavable bacon technique resemble pan-fried bacon, which is the ultimate goal of the technique. ...

